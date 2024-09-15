  • Menu
YSRCP leaders grilled at Mangalagiri rural PS

YSRCP leaders grilled at Mangalagiri rural PS
Guntur: Police grilled YSRCP MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appi Reddy, party’s Vijayawada East Assembly constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash, YSRCP leader and advocate Gavaskar at Mangalagiri rural police station on Saturday in connection with the attack on the TDP State party office on October 19, 2021.

They got anticipatory bail from the Supreme Court and they were directed by the court to extend cooperation for investigation. Following the court orders, the YSRCP leaders attended for questioning at Mangalagiri rural police station.

The police officials grilled them for over three hours in connection with the attack on the TDP State party office and recorded their statements. The police named over 150 YSRCP leaders and activists in the FIR and took up investigation.

The YSRCP leaders attacked the TDP State office with sticks and damaged the computers and office furniture.

