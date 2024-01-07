Live
- PM Modi on visit to Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
- MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy organisea the "YSR Pension Kanuka" in Srikalahasti Mandal
- Paritala Sriram assures assistance to handloom sectors after TDP comes to power
- PJR Social service ls trust founder Jeevananda Reddy performs Pooja in Guntakal
- Modi’s call on Lakshadweep dreams to come true Bangalore is now nearer to the coral island
- Manne Sunna Reddy urges leaders to make Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Allagadda succesfull
- Speculation rife over Ashwini Vaishnaw contesting from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat
- MLA Hafeez Khan praises YS Jagan for setting Dr.BR Ambedkar statue
- Vizag West Cricket league held today between leaders
- YSRCP leaders hail establishment of Ambedkar statue
Just In
The YSRCP leaders expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by establishing the Ambedkar Statue and Smriti Vanam.
The YSRCP leaders expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by establishing the Ambedkar Statue and Smriti Vanam. They urged party leaders, workers, fans, and members of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities to actively participate in the inauguration program and make it a grand success.
The leaders highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in working towards the welfare and development of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. They emphasized the importance of paying respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar by garlanding his idols or images during the meetings held from the constituency level to the secretariat.
State Markfed Chairman PP Nagireddy, Minority District President Yuvas Basha, District SC Cell President Venkataramana, Allagadda Observer Narasimha Reddy, BC State General Secretary Sivashankar, Minority Leaders Babulla, SC Cell District Vice President Konda Nadipi Sunkanna, and District Former ZPTC Suryanarayana Reddy were also present at the meeting. Various YSRCP leaders from the district also participated in the meeting.