YSRCP leaders hail establishment of Ambedkar statue

The YSRCP leaders expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the aspirations of the people by establishing the Ambedkar Statue and Smriti Vanam. They urged party leaders, workers, fans, and members of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities to actively participate in the inauguration program and make it a grand success.

The leaders highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in working towards the welfare and development of SC, ST, BC, and minority communities. They emphasized the importance of paying respects to Dr. BR Ambedkar by garlanding his idols or images during the meetings held from the constituency level to the secretariat.

State Markfed Chairman PP Nagireddy, Minority District President Yuvas Basha, District SC Cell President Venkataramana, Allagadda Observer Narasimha Reddy, BC State General Secretary Sivashankar, Minority Leaders Babulla, SC Cell District Vice President Konda Nadipi Sunkanna, and District Former ZPTC Suryanarayana Reddy were also present at the meeting. Various YSRCP leaders from the district also participated in the meeting.