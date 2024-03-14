YSRCP leaders hold candle rally over death of Geetanjali in Kota Gummam centre

A tragic incident has rocked the city of Tenali as Golthi Geetanjali, a BC woman from the Swarnakara family, recently committed suicide after facing harassment on social media for expressing her support for the YSR Congress party.

Gitanjali had made a statement on social media stating her intention to vote for Jagananna, which led to TDP and Jana Sena supporters attacking her online. The constant harassment took a toll on Gitanjali, eventually leading to her tragic decision to end her life.

In response to this heartbreaking incident, the city's YSRCP organized a peace rally at Kota Gummam Center, where tributes were paid to Gitanjali. YSRCP leaders expressed their anger towards the TDP and Jana Sena supporters responsible for Gitanjali's death, demanding strict action against them.

City YSRCP President Adapa Srihari and Ruda Chairman Rauthu Suryaprakasarao presided over the program, highlighting the need for accountability and justice in the face of such senseless violence. They emphasized that Gitanjali had the right to express her opinions without fear of reprisal.

The YSRCP leaders called for unity and condemnation of the toxic behavior exhibited by some supporters of rival parties. They reiterated their commitment to promoting a tolerant and inclusive society where everyone can freely express their political beliefs without fear of harassment or violence.

Gitanjali's tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of online bullying and the need for greater vigilance in addressing such behavior. The YSRCP leaders vowed to continue fighting for justice for Gitanjali and to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.