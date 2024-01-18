  • Menu
YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Kadiri

In the presence of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, Kadiri Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, head of Valmiki Educational Institutions, YSRCP Leaders Pawan Kumar Reddy, former Chairman of Kadiri Market Yard Garikipalli Ramakrishna Reddy, 14th Ward Independent Councilor Mahbub Basha, Play Wood Shop Hidaya. Tullah, Ali and others joined TDP in Kadiri.

