Live
- Raminfo Board Approves Preferential Issuance to Raise Up to ₹62 Crores: Chalks Out Aggressive Growth Plans
- Tragic Suicide Incident Delays Karaikal Express: Kerala Man Found Hanging In Baiyappanahalli Compartment
- Shakambhari Navratri 2024: When is it beginning and how do we celebrate; Know rituals, shubh muhurat and significance
- Daily Forex Rates (18-01-2024)
- AICC issues show cause notice to spokesperson Alok Sharma for remarks on Kamal Nath
- National Half-Day Declared: Central Government Offices Close For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
- Anganwadi workers conducts massive rally at Gudem Junction
- Dense fog, cold day conditions to continue for two more days in north India: IMD
- Penguin Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- Chandrababu's Ra Kadali Ra meeting begins in Gudivada
Just In
YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Kadiri
Highlights
In the presence of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, Kadiri Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad
In the presence of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu, Kadiri Constituency TDP MLA Candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, head of Valmiki Educational Institutions, YSRCP Leaders Pawan Kumar Reddy, former Chairman of Kadiri Market Yard Garikipalli Ramakrishna Reddy, 14th Ward Independent Councilor Mahbub Basha, Play Wood Shop Hidaya. Tullah, Ali and others joined TDP in Kadiri.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS