YSRCP leaders launch ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ poster

Visakhapatnam: As Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu deceived people of Andhra Pradesh, people will observe the ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ on June 4, YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president K.K. Raju mentioned.

Speaking at the party office here on Sunday, he said that the people have been dissatisfied with the Telugu Desam Party’s year-long rule. The NDA government failed to fulfill the promises made during the election campaign and hence indulged in diversion politics, he alleged.

Further, KK Raju pointed out that the NDA government made several promises and is now unable to keep them up even after a year of its governance. The government came to power by assuring implementation of ‘Super Six’ but deceived the people without enforcing it. Raju criticised that injustice is meted out to all communities in the NDA government. Speaking on the occasion, MLC Botcha Satyanarayana instructed the party cadre to fight for the rights of the people and exhorted them to carry out the Vennupotu Dinam successfully. He demanded the government to implement Super Six as people elected the alliance expecting its enforcement. The MLC pointed out that the NDA government is resorting to diversion politics rather than focusing on the development of the state. After a district-level review meeting, a poster of ‘Vennupotu Dinam’ was launched in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Golla Babu Rao, YSRCP state women’s wing president Varudhu Kalyani, former MLAs Malla Vijaya Prasad, T Vijay Kumar and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, corporators and leaders.