YSRCP leaders meet President of India Ram Nath Kovind, complains against TDP

The political heat continues in Andhra Pradesh with the ruling YSRCP and the main opposition TDP continuing to complain to centre on each other. It is learned that the issue of Pattabhi's arrest and attacks on TDP offices was recently brought to the notice of President Ram Nath Kovind by TDP. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining against the YSRCP. The YSRCP, on the other hand, also recently met the Central Electoral Commission has asked the CEC to immediately revoke the recognition of TDP, which has been acting undemocratically.



Meanwhile, the YSRCP delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Tuesday They told the President that TDP leaders were insulting the Chief Minister with obscene language and that Chandrababu and party leaders were responsible for the lack of peace and security in the state. Earlier, MP Gorantla Madhav had lodged a complaint with Amit Shah against the TDP.



The YSRCP alleged that the TDP leaders were deliberately accusing the CM of using obscene language and trying to create unrest in the state. A petition was handed over to Amit Shah to take action against them to this extent.