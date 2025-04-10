YSRCP leaders touch Bhanu Prakash’s feet

Tirupati: High drama took place when YSRCP leaders fell on the feet of BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy in Tirupati on Wednesday, pleading him to withdraw the case he filed a PIL in High Court challenging utilisation of TTD funds for Tirupati municipal corporation works.

YSRCP leaders including district youth wing president Uday Vamsi, grievance cell president Sekhar Royal, women wing vice-president Geetha Yadav, SC Cell general secretary Nallani Babu explained to Reddy that the Corporation is not in a sound financial position and required TTD funds to keep the pilgrim city clean.

However, Bhanu Prakash replied that he will not withdraw the case, but assured to get funds from either State government or Centre for maintaining sanitation in Tirupati city.

Earlier addressing a press meet here, Bhanu Prakash Reddy strongly condemned former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks against police, while addressing a gathering in Raptadu, Ananthapur district on Monday.

It should be reminded that Jagan expressed angry over the police for restricting his party activists, who came to see him and said that he will strip their uniforms.

Bhanu Prakash stated that it is not wise for Jagan Mohan Reddy, a former CM, to use such derogatory words against police, who were doing their duty. Stating that Jagan didn’t learnt the lesson even after tasting bitter failure in 2024 elections, the BJP leader demanded Jagan to tender public apology for his insulting remarks on police.

Reacting to Jagan Mohan’s allegations of corruption in NDA government, Bhanu Prakash dared him to prove his charges.