YSRCP loses its base in Tekkali Assembly seat

Srikakulam: YSRCP has lost its base in Tekkali Assembly constituency, with little hope of revival in near future in the face of strong grip of TDP and Kinjarapu family. In this constituency, the Kalingas occupy first place in voter population

. But here MLC Duvvada Srinivas, former Central minister Killi Kruparani and Perada Tilak are Kalingasbut have differences among them.

As a result, party leaders and cadres here split into three groups which is always advantageous to the TDP here. Before recent elections, Killi Kruparani left YSRCP and joined Congress. But rifts are continuing between Srinivas and Tilak. In the wake of disputes with his wife, Srinivas lost his party in-charge post and Tilak replaced him.

In 2019 elections, Srinivas contested for Srikakulam parliament seat and Tilak for TekkaliAssembly seat, but both were defeated by TDP candidates KinjarapuAtchannaidu and Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Again, in recent 2024 elections YSRCP high command altered these two leaders fielding Srinivas for TekkaliAssembly and Tilak for Srikakulam parliament seat. This time also, both were defeated in the hands of TDP candidates Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu. With the defeat for second time, party leaders at mandal and village level are losing hopes on the party. Most of the functionaries have joined JanaSena in several villages fearing NDA alliance domination in sanction of welfare schemes.

Here both Duvvada Srinivas and Perada Tilak are not capable of countering the domination and grip of the TDP and Kinjarapu family.

Most people have trust and confidence in Kinjarapu family as they are available to people but the YSRCP leaders are acting quite the opposite. In addition, both the YSRCP leaders have no image of their own.