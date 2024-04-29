YSRCP manifesto evokes mixed response

The YSRCP manifesto grossly disappointed the government employees as it did not address any of their pending issues. There is a huge gap in pay scales for employees of AP and Telangana and the manifesto did not address such anomalies. The YSRCP sticking to three capitals will not yield any result. Though the government relies more on welfare schemes, it was surprising to note that the old-age pensions will be hiked just one year before the next elections.

- S Suresh Babu, Tirupati NGOs Association president

Even as there was much expectation from the YSRCP manifesto and enough hype created for it, the 'Navaratnalu-plus' is a revised version of 'Navaratnalu' which covered diverse sections of society. Apparently, there is nothing revolutionary except a few modifications made here and there.

- K Balakrishna Raju,an employee working in a private organisation, Visakhapatnam

The new manifesto of YSRCP has again given much importance to the education sector. Increasing Amma Vodi benefit from Rs.15,000 to Rs.17,000 and continuing Vidya, Vasati and Videsi Vidya Deevena schemes will be beneficial. Keeping in view the importance of skill development, the manifesto assured to establish Skill University in Tirupati. But, it should also focus on releasing the pending DAs, PRC arrears, etc., It is important to implement the job calendar as assured.

- P Neelakanta, ZP High School teacher, Karakambadi

The YSRCP manifesto has retained all its successful welfare programmes with some minute modifications and there was nothing significantly new. Employees have eagerly been waiting for some good news in it but got disappointed. There was no mention of the pending arrears, PRC fitment, new recruitment, abolition of CPS, etc., Welfare schemes may have a little impact as several beneficiaries have already become ineligible for various reasons.

- Veera Kiran, AP Medical Employees Union Tirupati branch resident president

The manifesto released by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is good for the farmers. The community has been assured that the Rythu Bharosa amount will be increased which would be a big boost for the farmers. Nowadays, farming expenditure has gone up and small farmers find it difficult to meet growing expenses. Rythu Bharosa will help farmers ease the burden.

- G Murali, farmer, Thotapalli, Parvathipuram district

For the last five years, the YSRCP government concentrated only on welfare schemes but not on development activities like roads, irrigation projects etc which are also essential. This time also the YSRCP in its manifesto gave priority to welfare schemes. With the implementation of welfare schemes the government slipped into debt trap which is a negative aspect.

- M Swathi, a lecturer in a private college, Srikakulam

For the past five years except recruitment of village and ward sachivalayam staff no other massive recruitment of jobs was taken up by the YSRCP government. In the 2019 elections also, the YSRCP assured to recruit all category and all departments jobs as calendar wise but practically failed to announce job calendar. This time also YSRCP is repeating the same assurance and we are not ready to believe them.

- Ch Akshitha, a law student, Srikakulam

The YSRCP government neglected welfare of employees of lowest cadre like clerical and office subordinate and also contract and outsourcing categories for the last five years. Even in the current manifesto, it did not mention the issuance of white ration cards, Aarogyasri benefits, allotment of house sites etc. The YSRCP in its election manifesto did not show any favour towards the welfare of employees.

- B Surya Narayana, a DRDA employee, Srikakulam