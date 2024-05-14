Youtuber Nikhil Vijayendra Simha to make cinematic debut with ‘Sangeet’

Lahari Films and RB Studios have set the stage for an exciting cinematic journey as they kickstart production for their much-anticipated film "Sangeet" with a grand traditional pooja ceremony held today. The auspicious occasion marked the commencement of filming for a narrative set to captivate audiences with its poignant tale of love, family, and the melodies of life.

Penned by the talented Niharika Konidela and helmed by director Saad Khan, renowned for his work on ‘Humble Politician Nograj,’ "Sangeet" promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, offering viewers a glimpse into the intricacies of relationships amidst wedding festivities.

The film's ensemble cast is led by Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, a prolific social media influencer making his cinematic debut under the banner of Lahari Films. TejuAswini joins the cast as Nikhil’s love interest, Swara, adding depth and charm to the narrative.

Expressing his excitement for the project, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha shared, "Embarking on this journey feels surreal. 'Sangeet’ is a story close to my heart, and I am eager to delve into the intricacies of the protagonist’s emotions."

TejuAswini, portraying the role of Swara, echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I am thrilled to collaborate with such a talented team and excited to bring the character to life."

Director Saad Khan outlined his vision for "Sangeet," aiming to capture the behind-the-scenes madness of a family during a wedding. He praised the producers Naveen Manoharan, Chandru Manoharan, and Shravanthi Naveen, along with Firstaction, a Rainshine company, for their trust and support in bringing the story to life.

"Sangeet” also stars NSD Teacher & Actor Vikram Shiva, Surya Ganapathy, and comedian Harsha Chemudu, promising a vibrant and dynamic ensemble performance.

As production gears up, "Sangeet” sets out to be a genre-bending, unpredictable yet thoroughly entertaining cinematic experience, promising to resonate deeply with audiences with its celebration of life's melodies and the complexities of human relationships.