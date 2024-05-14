Live
Cannes Film Festival 2024: Who will win the Palme d'Or? Live stream details inside
Meta Description: Cannes Film Festival (May 14-25) streams live! Witness red carpets, Indian stars and Palme d'Or contenders
The Cannes Film Festival, a glittering spectacle of global cinema, is upon us! From May 14th to 25th, 2024, the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, will transform into a vibrant hub, celebrating the artistry and power of film.
The 77th edition promises to be a dazzling affair, attracting renowned filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles from across the globe. Indian cinema takes centre stage this year, with Payal Kapadia's ’All We Imagine As Light’ vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or, the first Indian contender in three decades.
Witness the Grandeur Live
Can't make it to the French Riviera? No worries! Experience the magic of Cannes live from the comfort of your home. Here's your guide:
Dates & Location: May 14th–25th, 2024, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.
Opening Ceremony: May 14th, featuring Quentin Dupieux's ‘The Second Act.’
Jury: Led by filmmaker and actress Greta Gerwig, the jury will select winners from 22 films in competition.
Live Stream the Festivities:
Within France: Exclusive content will be available on France Télévisions.
International Broadcast: Brut will telecast the festival internationally.
Live Streaming: Immerse yourself in the action via the official Cannes Film Festival YouTube channel and website. Witness red carpet glamour, photocalls, press conferences, and other exciting events unfold live.
Indian Stars Light Up Cannes
Get ready for a red carpet extravaganza! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, will be joined by Aditi Rao Hydari and Sobhita Dhulipala, adding a touch of Indian elegance to the festivities.
So, mark your calendars, prepare for a visual feast, and be a part of the Cannes magic virtually!