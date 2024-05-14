Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Adobe to offer Experience Platform-based applications via data centre in India
Keeping with India's data localisation norms, software major Adobe on Tuesday said that its Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year.
New Delhi : Keeping with India's data localisation norms, software major Adobe on Tuesday said that its Experience Platform-based applications will be available for enterprise customers via an India data centre later in the year.
The move, said the company, will deliver on local data residency requirements and improve performance through lower latency.
"We’ve seen increasing demand for Adobe Experience Platform-based applications from customers across banking financial services and insurance, telecom, manufacturing, and retail," said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India.
"We are excited to meet their hyper-growth requirements with the availability of Adobe Experience Platform-based applications, hosted via an India-based data centre,” she added.
The data centre will allow Indian companies to access Adobe Experience Platform-based applications including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.
The company currently has customers like Air India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Motors and MakeMyTrip.