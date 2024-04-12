YSRCP MLA diverting Sathya Sai project water to his fields: Palle

Puttaparthi: Accusing YSRCP Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy as diverting water supplied by Sri Sathya Sai drinking water supply project to his agricultural fields for the past four years, former Minister and TDP leader Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy demanded action to be taken against the MLA for water robbery.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Raghunatha Reddy said that Sathya Sai Baba had launched the water scheme with a good intention of providing drinking water to the residents of Nallamada, Odi Cheruvu and Amadaguru mandals.

But the MLA illegally installed pipes to the pipelines of this water supply and diverted water to his fields.

He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take action immediately against MLA Sreedhar Reddy and also on the officials, who helped him in this water robbery. The TDP leader urged the district Collector to order a special inquiry to find out how much water was stolen.

He criticised that the MLA, who promised to supply water to 193 ponds, had stolen the right share of water of these people.