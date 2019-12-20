YSRCP MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy comments on Amaravati, farmers make' him hero

The confusion in the AP continues with Chief Minister Jagan's comments on mooting three capitals. While the North Andhra and Rayalaseema residents welcome the announcement of the three capitals, the farmers of Amaravati are furious. They are now questioning how the Capital will be shifted and asked what is their fate as they have sacrificed their lands for the state.

Meanwhile, Narsaraoopeta MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy made interesting comments in contrast to Jagan's statement. MLA said that the Assembly and secretariate should be at one place. He assured the farmers that the same issue would be brought to the attention of CM YS Jagan.

Amaravathi farmers welcomed Gopi Reddy's comments and sat for dharna with his photographs on Friday in Tulluru while the MLA MLA thanked farmers for inviting him for dharna.

However, the announcement of floating three capitals has become a problem for the ruling party as well as the YSRCP MLAs belonging to Amaravati are not in a position to speak on Capital. It remains to be seen how this turmoil ends in the coming days.