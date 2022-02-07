YSRCP MLA RK Roja denies false allegations, says acquired properties when she was heroine

YSRCP MLA RK Roja expressed anger against Gaili Bhanu Prakash and warned that the consequences would be severe if false propaganda was made against her. At a press conference on Sunday, she vehemently denied the allegations made against her by Gali Bhanu Prakash. Responding to the allegations, she said that she built a house in Madras when she was the heroine and opined that she had built a house in Hyderabad before joining the YSRCP.



RK Roja made clear that she has also built a house in the city when she was in the party opposition. He Firebrand MLA asserted that she is walking in the footsteps of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with descipline and helping the people. She said she had helped many people through Roja Charitable trust.

The MLA also responded to reports on social media and in the media that she was resigning. She alleged that some people are working on false propaganda that she is resigning from the party and going to Telangana and said there is no truth in that news. The MLA opined that she is indebted to YS Jagan for the rest of his life for making her MLA twice.