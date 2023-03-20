YSRCP MLAs condemns the ruckus in assembly, alleges conspiracy of TDP

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Narayana Swamy who responded to the ruckus in the state assembly has said that he strongly condemned this incident and accused that Chandrababu Naidu of creating a fight between BCs and SCs and hence provoking the MLAs. The Deputy CM said that when Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy along with the rest of the TDP members insulted speaker.

Chintalapudi MLA Elijah said that the TDP members were preventing the assembly from going smoothly and flagged that this incident took place under the direction of Chandrababu. He alleged that Veeranjaneya Swamy attacked the speaker and insulted the Speaker.

He said that it as a heinous act to attack the Speaker, who is a BC, he wanted to file a SC and ST atrocity case against the TDP leaders. While MLA Sudhakar Babu also responded to the incident and said that attacking the speaker is unfortunate.