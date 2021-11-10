YSRCP MLC candidates' list announced

Amaravati: The YSRCP on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for three MLC seats under MLA quota. According to Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had finalised the names of P Vikrant of Srikakulam, Issac Basha of Kurnool and D C Govind Reddy of Kadapa.



He said the selection was done on the basis of party's policy to give 50 percent of seats to SCs, STs and BCs in all nominated or other posts. While Vikrant belongs to the BC category, Issac is from minorities.

He said the party will announce the names of its candidates for the polls to 11 MLC seats under Local Authorities Constituencies in the next two days. Meanwhile, hectic lobbying is on for seats in the party.

The elections to the three MLC seats under MLA quota will be held on November 29 and the 11 MLC seats under the Local Authorities' Constituencies will be held on December 10. Meanwhile, the aspiring candidates for MLC seats have started campaigning in anticipation of making it to the list of official candidates. Those who are in the race include I Raghuraju from Vizianagaram, Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav from Visakhapatnam, Anantababu from East Godavari, Marri Rajasekhar and Ummareddy Venkateswarlu from Guntur, Bharat from Chittoor, R Ramanatham Babu from Prakasam, Talasila Raghuram from Krishna and Visweswara Reddy from Anantapur.

As YSR Congress has the absolute majority in the State Assembly, the party will win all the three MLC seats to be elected under MLA quota and 11 MLC seats under the Local Authority Constituencies quota. With this, the ruling YSRCP will gain majority with 32 MLC seats in the Legislative Council and get the opportunity to elect Legislative Council chairman and Deputy Chairman.