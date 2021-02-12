YSRCP MP Balashowry demands ROB in Gudivada

New Delhi: Machilipatnam YSRCP MP, V Balashowry, while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday, raised the long –pending demand of a rail over-bridge to reduce traffic congestion in Gudivada.

He said the railway line towards Bhimavaram in AP passed through very dense traffic area in Gudivada Municipality where a railway gate is located and there is one more railway level crossing on Machilipatnam-Vijayawada line. Since both the gates are adjacent, construction of one railway over bridge (ROB) over both the gates would serve the purpose, he said.

The closure of railway gates for every 20-30 minutes is causing inconvenience to college and school students, employees, traders, transport vehicles, etc., and the entire area witnesses traffic jams very often, he added.