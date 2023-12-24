YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana Participates Christmas celebrations in Vizag

Live
Member of Parliament of Visakhapatnam, M.V.V. Satyanarayana, celebrated Christmas together with the members of parliament from Visakhapatnam East Constituency at Lawsons Bay Colony Camp Office. This shows a spirit of unity and festive cheer among the political representatives.
Additionally, the 28-day workers employed at Andhra University also celebrated Christmas in Lawsons Bay Colony. During the celebration, M.V.V. Satyanarayana extended Christmas greetings and participated in cutting a cake. The workers took the opportunity to discuss their concerns with him, particularly regarding their employment as 28-day workers.
M.V.V. Satyanarayana responded positively and assured them that he would work towards resolving their issues as soon as possible. This gesture by Shri M.V.V. Satyanarayana has brought happiness to the 28-day workers, who appreciate his attention and commitment to addressing their problems.