YSRCP neglected implementing BC sub-plan: TDP leaders

Nellore: Telugu Desam senior leader Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy slammed the state government for not spending even Rs 1,500 crore per annum through BC sub-plan. Venkateswara Reddy, who participated in the general body meeting of BC wing chaired by president Kappira Srinivasulu at the party office on Sunday along with Nellore parliament segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz, said it was only the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who developed the backward classes economically, socially and politically in the state, and the rest of them did nothing.

He said the TDP government had implemented a sub-plan for BCs by spending Rs 10,000 crore annually. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy in his election manifesto said that the TDP government had done injustice to the BCs and assured that he would spend Rs 15,000 crore per year after coming to power, but he did not implement the BC sub-plan.

He criticised the BC Corporations and Federations, who were given only chairpersons and funds, were not allocated to them, so they remained for name-sake. He said important party and other nominated positions were given to the upper castes and only non-priority posts were given to the BCs. He said due to the reduction in percentage of reservations for BCs in the local body elections, nearly 16,000 BC population did not get the posts they deserved.

After the YSR Congress came to power in the state, he said the attacks on the weaker sections increased significantly and the BC leaders in the TDP were harassed by filing illegal cases against them. Jagan cheated the BCs by not implementing any of the said sops assured in the election manifesto, he added. He requested the BCs to support the TDP in the next elections.