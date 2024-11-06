YSRCP objects to Dy CM’s visit, says it is diversionary tactic

Narsaraopeta: Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy strongly objected to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Saraswathi Power and Industries Pvt Ltd land at Machavaram in Palnadu, saying that it was only a diversion politics which is in full play as the government has totally failed in maintaining law and order and atrocities on women.

Pawan Kalyan coming to Palnadu should have been for some developmental activity, but he singled out Saraswathi plant and has been making baseless statements with malafide intention and to divert the attention of people from the failures of the government, he claimed.

Mahesh Reddy said YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had purchased the lands much before he entered politics and paid for it. There were delays in setting up the plant as many permissions were to be taken and the governments of the day were not cooperative and had foisted false cases against him, he added.