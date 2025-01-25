YSRCP opposes move to privatise medical colleges

Guntur: YSRCP demanded the coalition government to roll back its decision of privatisation of medical colleges to enable better services and more number of seats to students pursuing medical profession.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Friday, former minister Seediri Appala Raju said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has a long history of favouring privatisation and this time around, he has been giving away medical colleges under PPP model while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in reforms to set up 17 medical colleges, one in each district, which has gained national attention.

Chandrababu Naidu in his entire career as Chief Minister did not bring in a single medical college and five medical colleges were added by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 2019-24 term resulting in the increase of number of medical seats and also medical services.