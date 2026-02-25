YSRCP opposes shifting of R&B div office from Kalyandurg

Anantapur: YSRCP Anantapur district president Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has opposed the proposed shifting of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Divisional Office from Kalyandurg to Sri Sathya Sai district. Addressing a press conference at the party’s district office on Tuesday, along with Kalyandurg constituency coordinator Talari Rangayya, he said the R&B Divisional Office was established in Kalyandurg during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to ensure administrative accessibility for the people of Kalyandurg and Rayadurg constituencies.

He recalled that key offices, including those of the DSP and RDO, were also set up in Kalyandurg headquarters to strengthen governance. Additionally, he noted that the Sriram Reddy drinking water scheme was implemented through a dedicated pipeline from PABR to serve Kalyandurg, Rayadurg and Madakasira constituencies during that period, when he was serving as MP and Raghuveera Reddy as Minister.

Criticising the move to relocate the R&B office and staff to Hindupur, he said that instead of shifting existing facilities, the government should consider establishing additional offices if necessary. With the Assembly session underway, he urged Minister Keshav and the MLAs of Rayadurg and Kalyandurg to intervene and take appropriate steps.

He demanded that the R&B Divisional Office should not be shifted from Kalyandurg under any circumstances.