YSRCP promises development in Kondapi

Tangutur: The YSRCP Kondapi MLA candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh participated in the election campaign at Kandulur village of Tangutur mandal on Thursday. Speaking at the campaign, he urged public to give him a chance to develop the constituency. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should be given the credit for introducing the village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Milk Collection Centres, Health Centres, etc., for providing the services of the government at the doorstep of the people in villages.

Standards of the education in the government schools have increased with the initiative taken by YSRCP government, and the students got the opportunity to study in English medium with no burden on the parents, he said.

He said after he took charge as the in-charge of the Kondapi constituency, he was successful in installing many electrical poles in the villages, and got sanctioned lakhs of rupees as CMRF cheques to the needy patients. He assured that he will strive for the holistic development of the constituency.

He advised public not to believe in six promises given by the TDP and said those promises are impossible to implement and the TDP leaders are trying to convince them to get votes and cheat again.