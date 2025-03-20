YSRCP protests removal of YSR’s name from Vizag cricket stadium

Visakhapatnam : YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and workers staged a protest here on Thursday against the removal of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name from the Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium.

A large number of YSRCP leaders and workers led by former minister Gudivada Amarnath staged the protest at the stadium in Madhurwada.

Holding party flags and raising slogans, they condemned the action of the TDP-led NDA government in removing the name of Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) from the stadium.

They warned that the party would intensify its protest if the name of YSR was not restored.

A controversy erupted after YSR’s name was found missing from the stadium renovated for Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The stadium is usually called Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Stadium. However, following renovation, YSR was missing from the arch and main stadium building.

Police stepped up security at the stadium in view of the protest by the YSRCP. Some party leaders were allegedly placed under house arrest ahead of the protest.

The stadium is scheduled to host two IPL matches on March 24 and 30.

YSR was the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009. The senior Congress leader died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

YSR’s son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the President of the YSR Congress Party and he served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

YSRCP leader Amarnath alleged that the coalition government was systematically erasing the legacy of YSR. He asked why YSR’s name instils fear in the ruling alliance and whether renaming institutions will erase his contributions.

He demanded the government and the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) reverse the renaming of the Visakhapatnam VDCA Cricket Stadium, previously named after YSR.

Amarnath accused the government of prioritising the elimination of the YSRCP and YSR brands over election promises, citing the demolition of YSR’s statues at Nagarjuna University and Vemuru (Bapatla), and the removal of his name from the Health University, the Visakhapatnam stadium, Sitakonda’s YSR viewpoint, YSR district, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and Tadigadapa Municipality.

He stressed that while YSR’s name can be removed from structures, his legacy endures in people’s hearts.

Amarnath highlighted YSR’s reforms in education and healthcare, his support for the poor, and his leadership in undivided Andhra Pradesh.