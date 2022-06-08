YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy donates Rs. 3 lakh to Pragati Charities

Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP Nellore district president Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Prashanthi Reddy donated Rs 3 lakh to Pragati Charities in Nellore. Vemireddy handed over the cheque at his home in Nellore on Tuesday. On this occasion, he said that he was very happy to be able to do this for the last 15 years for mentally handicapped children.

Rajya Sabha member, VPR Foundation Chairman Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Foundation Chairperson Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy on Tuesday congratulated Vaishnavi, a VPR education student from Nellore Rural, who scored 581 marks in the Class X results.

On this occasion, Vemireddy said that the girl who has shown talent will be provided financial assistance by the foundation. The Foundation will provide assistance to those who have studied in their educational institution and bag the top rank. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi thanked them.