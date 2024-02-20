YSRCP ready to accept Naidu’s challenge, says Sajjala

Vijayawada: YSR Congress Party general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP government is ready to accept the challenge posed by N Cahandrababu Naidu on development of the state. He said that Chandrababu has no moral right to ask people to vote in his favour as he had failed to do any favour to people.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP has every right to ask people to vote with implementation of various welfare schemes whereas Chandrababu could not develop the state though he served as Chief Minister for 14 years.

He said TDP chief has no right to challenge the YSRCP government on development and if he has guts he should reveal the development during his rule. “YSRCP is ready to accept the challenge. Anyway, the countdown has started for judging the performance and people will decide. More than87 per cent of people are receiving benefits of welfare schemes directly. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan himself criticised Chandrababu rule in the past as ‘worst-government’,” he claimed.

He repeated the five-year-old promise of the party that the YSRCP government will implement the prohibition in a phased manner.

Referring to the criticism of volunteer system by Chandrababu Naidu, he said TDP chief should openly admit that he will bring Janmabhoomi committees by dissolving volunteer system. He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the development and welfare programmes during his Siddham meetings, whereas Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh are trying to abuse Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said Lokesh before asking Jagan to distribute his properties to people, to see that Chandrababu answer how he amassed huge wealth starting from two acre land.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP will release its manifesto soon which will be possible to implement in real time. He said that elections are coming within 50 days and people’s support was there for Jagan government. He said the YSRCP government implemented welfare schemes in a big way and over 2.55 lakh crore was deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries.