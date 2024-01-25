YSRCP rebel MLAs responds to speaker's notices, seeks time for reply

The YSRCP rebel MLAs, Undavalli Sridevi, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramanaraya Reddy, and Udayagiri MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, have sent letters to the Speaker's office regarding the notices they received. In their letters, they have requested a period of 30 to 60 days (except for Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who requested four weeks) to respond to the Speaker's notices.

Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, citing illness, attached a medical certificate to his letter to support his request for additional time. The MLAs have also mentioned that they need to verify the authenticity of the notice, paper, and video clippings they have received. Furthermore, they have asked the individuals who filed complaints against them to provide the original credentials and IP addresses of the social media posts they are accused of.

These letters indicate that the rebel MLAs are seeking additional time to prepare their responses and gather evidence to counter the allegations made against them.