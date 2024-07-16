YSRCP rejects white paper, says CM showed no evidence

Vijayawada: YSRCP condemned the white paper released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding the corruption related to land, sand and mining.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Monday, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna said the white paper is full of baseless and false allegations and Chandrababu Naidu didn’t show any evidence supporting his statements.

In regard to the issue of Dasapalla lands, the former minister said Chandrababu Naidu consistently tried to hide the facts about these lands and reminded that the courts, including the Supreme Court, had ruled that these lands do not belong to the government and added that the owners of 64 plots openly stated in the media that they willingly gave their lands and requested not to politicise the issue. He claimed Gitam University had grabbed 38.6 acres of prime government land in the city, on which Naidu was silent.

The former minister rejected charges of huge corruption in distribution of house sites to the poor.

In regard to sand, Nagarjuna said immediately after election results, the real theft occurred under Naidu’s watch, with sand being illegally taken from behind his house. He said under Naidu’s administration, the state treasury received zero revenue from sand sales and reminded that the previous YSRCP government implemented a transparent tender process for sand under the supervision of a Central government agency.

Refuting allegations about mines and leases, he claimed revenue from minor and major minerals had increased significantly under the YSRCP government.

He alleged that Naidu made false statements about the land resurvey and Titling Act initiated by the YSRCP government and explained that the Act provides government guarantees for the lands of the poor and compensates them in case of any loss.