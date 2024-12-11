YSRCP releases poster in support of paddy farmers

Vijayawada: YSRCP has released a poster for the state-wide campaign to be undertaken on December 13 in support farmers demanding fair price for paddy.

The poster ‘YSRCP in Support of Farmers’ was unveiled by the party leaders at party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The campaign calls for the state government to procure paddy from farmers at remunerative prices besides highlighting the urgent need for action on behalf of the farming community.

Former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivas, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Ruhulla, YSRCP state coordinator for Mangalagiri Vemareddy, former LIDCAP chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar, and oth-ers participated in the poster release programme.

They voiced strong concerns about the deteriorating condition of farmers in the state, particularly after recent untimely rains and cyclones which have severely impacted yields.

The party will submit memorandum to all district collectors in protest against the government’s alleged apathy towards farmers.