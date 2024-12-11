Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
YSRCP releases poster in support of paddy farmers
Express strong concerns over the deteriorating condition of farmers in the state, particularly after re-cent untimely rains and cyclones which have severely impacted yields
Vijayawada: YSRCP has released a poster for the state-wide campaign to be undertaken on December 13 in support farmers demanding fair price for paddy.
The poster ‘YSRCP in Support of Farmers’ was unveiled by the party leaders at party office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The campaign calls for the state government to procure paddy from farmers at remunerative prices besides highlighting the urgent need for action on behalf of the farming community.
Former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Vellampalli Srinivas, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Ruhulla, YSRCP state coordinator for Mangalagiri Vemareddy, former LIDCAP chairman Kakumanu Rajasekhar, and oth-ers participated in the poster release programme.
They voiced strong concerns about the deteriorating condition of farmers in the state, particularly after recent untimely rains and cyclones which have severely impacted yields.
The party will submit memorandum to all district collectors in protest against the government’s alleged apathy towards farmers.