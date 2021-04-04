YSRCP retorts at Pawan Kalyan's comments, says he is reading script written by someone

Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has become a pawn for the state. He objected to Pawan for supporting BJP who had once said that the BJP in the North was doing injustice to the South. Speaking at a media conference held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Nani alleged that the BJP was suspected of involvement in cases of destruction of idols and burning of chariots in the state and opined that the central BJP is not launching CBI inquiry on the same.

Responding to the comments over YS Viveka's murder case, Nani said that CBI is investigating the case and there is no need for Pawan to criticise YS Jagan on the matter concerned. Nani alleged that Pawan is reading a script written by someone and took a jibe at BJP state co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar stating that he can't even win as panchayat sarpanch. Nani said Pawan Kalyan will remember people only when there elections and can't do justice to people.

On the other hand, minister Kodali Nani also fired at Pawan Kalyan for turning politics into a film business. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan made remarks on YSR Congress Party terming the MLAs to the goondas and rowdies.