YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Yatra to take place in Srikakulam today
The YSRCP's Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra will continue today, marking its eighth day. The yatra will take place in Palasa, Srikakulam district, and will be led by Minister Sidiri Appalaraju. Several leaders of the YSRCP will participate in the social empowerment yatra.
The route map for the Palasa Yatra is as follows:
- 10:15 AM: Depart from Srikakulam and reach Tekkali.
- 11:00 AM: Press meet at S Convention Hall.
- 12:00 Noon: Depart from Tekkali for Palasa by bus.
- 1:00 PM: Reach Power Grid Guest House (Ramakrishnapuram) in Palasa for lunch program.
- 2:00 PM: Start from the guest house towards Moragipuram Junction.
- 2:15 PM: Reach Moragipuram Junction.
- 2:30 PM: Reach 200 Bed Kidney Research Center & Hospital for a development activity visit.
- 2:45 PM: Start from Kidney Research Hospital and proceed to YSR Chowrasta Kashibugga.
- 3:00 PM: Garland the YSR statue in Kashibugga and reach the venue of the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra Sabha.
The purpose of the yatra is to promote government of Andhra Pradesh schemes and to interact with people.