YSRCP sees no impact

Vijayawada: While the joining of Y S Sharmila in the Congress party has been welcomed by the AP Congress Committee, the YSRCP leaders felt that it would have no impact on the electoral fortunes of YSRCP.

Former minister Kodali Nani said that she joined Congress for her political existence. She started a political party in Telangana and on realising that she cannot make a dent, decided not to contest the polls. If she was a real force, the merger of her party with Congress would have taken place before Telangana Assembly elections. He said her performance in Telangana would be repeated here.

When asked whether she would split YSRCP votes, he said in such a situation, votes of all parties could be split. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena contested in Gajuwaka. Rajole, Bhimavaram and other places, TDP had been pushed to third position. Similarly, in Kadapa when Y S Vijayamma contested soon after formation of YSRCP, TDP lost. He added that the Congress party has been rejected in Andhra Pradesh and it would have no impact whoever joins it.



When pointed out that her joining Congress now assumes importance because she happens to be the sister of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and was his star campaigner 2014 and 2019, Kodali Nani asked how it matters. While NTR's son N Balakrishna is in TDP, his sister Purandeswari is in BJP.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Sonia Gandhi and N Chandrababu Naidu were experts in creating differences between families.

On the other hand, APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju said that the entry of Sharmila into Congress would strengthen the party and the APCC wholeheartedly welcomes her into the Congress family.