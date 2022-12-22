YSRCP sets record in blood donation registrations

Tadepalli: On the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, YSRCP members and followers took oath here on Wednesday to donate blood and set a record. Not only in two Telugu states but also abroad, his fans are ready to donate blood and 1,29,451 people have registered online through www.ysrcpblooddonation.com website and offline.

The international representative of Genius Book of Records Virendra handed over the certificate to the party leaders in a programme held at the party's central office here and a medal to the party's general secretary and advisor to government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

So far, the record of such pledge of donating blood reserves was only in South Africa. The YSRCP followers made 1,29,451 registrations this year, breaking the previous record of 71,000 blood donors.

On this occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that wherever they go, people were showing affection just because they were walking with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the Chief Minister will be remembered for implementing many welfare programmes for the people. "We are happy that on the occasion of CM's birthday, his followers and party members came forward to donate blood out of admiration for him and created a world record by taking the oath of donating blood," he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy congratulated YSRCP secretary and advisor to skill development and training department Challa Madhusudan Reddy and his IT, social media and student wing members and party followers for their support in making this occasion massively successful.