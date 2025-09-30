YSRCP slams demolition of foundation stones

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP and YSRCP state official spokesperson Margani Bharat Ram on Monday strongly criticised the demolition of foundation stones laid during the previous YSRCP government, calling it an act of “political degradation.”

In a statement, Bharat said that when he was MP, a water tank was constructed in the 40th ward of the city and a commemorative plaque was installed. He alleged that the coalition government had destroyed that plaque, despite failing to take up any development works since coming to power.

Recalling a similar incident earlier, Bharat pointed out that the plaque at Morampudi flyover was also demolished but later restored following public backlash. “Even now, the practice continues. The plaque for the Tilak Road CC drain project has also been destroyed,” he alleged.