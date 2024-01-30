Live
YSRCP state student wing Chaitanya extends support to YS Jagan
Panuganti Chaitanya, the state president of YSR Congress Party's student wing, expressed his support for YS Jagan, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who is actively working towards uplifting the poor in the state. Chaitanya stated that students from various backgrounds are interested in Jagan's story and that hawkish parties will have to surrender to the power of the students. Chaitanya also predicted that Jagan will be re-elected as Chief Minister, much to the delight of the students.
Chaitanya, along with other members of the YSR Congress Party's student wing, including Anil, the Kakinada District President, and Neeli Anand, the Regional Coordinator, organized an event at JNTU to create awareness about the positive changes that have taken place in the education sector under Jagan's leadership. They emphasized the transformation that has occurred in government schools through initiatives such as the Nadu-Nedu program, which has made them on par with corporate schools. Chaitanya highlighted various schemes, including Amma Odi, Jagananna Dharam Devena, Vidya Divena, YSR Sampurna Poshana, and Jagananna Gorumudda, which provide educational support and job opportunities to students.
Chaitanya mentioned Jagan's efforts to eradicate poverty through education and stated that there is a widespread desire among students and parents for Jagan to continue his governance as Chief Minister. He credited the overwhelming support received for the government's programs as evidence of this sentiment.