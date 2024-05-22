YSRCP suspends MRC Reddy for anti-party activities

Tirupati: YSRCP senior leader MRC Reddy was suspended from the party for anti-party activities. Reddy hails from Udaya Manikyam village in Yerravaripalem mandal of Chandragiri constituency and has considerable following and influence in the mandal.

In the recently-concluded elections, it was alleged that Reddy worked against party official candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, son of present MLA Bhaskar Reddy and also TUDA chairman.

Following complaints from party local leaders against MRC Reddy, the state party after finding that he worked against the party candidate, suspended him with immediate effect on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that the Chandragiri constituency witnessed a bitter fight between TDP candidate Pulivarthi Nani and YSRCP nominee Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, and also violent incidents during the polling day and after the polling.

Though there were allegations of YSRCP leaders working against the party in Nagari also, Chandragiri constituency is the first where the ruling party leader was suspended from the party in Tirupati district.

Interestingly, tourism minister and Nagari MLA R K Roja openly came out with a statement that YSRCP leaders from her constituency Nagari, including K J Kumar, former municipal chairman K J Shanti, Srisailam Devasthanam chairman Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy worked against her to defeat in the elections, but the party high command has so far not taken any action.