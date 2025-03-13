YSRCP takes out rally

Nellore: IN response to the call given by YSRCP high command YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, party district unit has organised a huge rally ‘Yuvatha Poru’, headed by district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy, on Wednesday.

The rally was started after paying floral tributes at Ambedkar statue at VRC Centre in the city. About 5,000 students, youth, party leaders, activists, constituency coordinators and others participated in the event.

The protesters demanded the government for immediate release of pending arrears of fee reimbursement. Later, they staged a dharna at the Collectorate and submitted a memorandum to district Collector O Anand. Addressing the gathering, YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that inordinate delay has taken place in paying the dues of fee reimbursement, which may lead to scores of students to lose current educational year. Reminding that former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy as responsible for introducing fee reimbursement to promote higher education to the poor, Nellore city in-charge and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that the coalition government has totally diluted the scheme. He recalled that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared Rs 2,000 crores outstanding related to fee reimbursement, which was kept pending by the TDP government in 2014. He alleged that again TDP-led NDA government acting in the same manner. Former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy, Keliveti Sanjeevaiah, former MLC Meriga Murali, ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma and others were present.

YSRCP leaders and activists taking out a rally in Nellore on Wednesday