YSRCP to launch door-to-door campaign to expose State govt’s failures

Vizianagaram: Opposition YSR Congress is planning to expose the ruling NDA government’s failures and its going to explain the same to public in door-to-door campaign.

Actually the campaign was launched on June 25 and will be continue for five weeks.

District YSRCP president and ZP Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Srinu) urged all party functionaries to actively participate in this initiative. He emphasised that the campaign’s goal was to raise public awareness about the unfulfilled promises made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his allies, and to contrast them with the successfully implemented welfare schemes under the leadership of former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The so-called ‘Super Six’ schemes promised in the NDA manifesto have failed to materialise,” Srinivasa Rao said. The promises include -Rs1,500 monthly assistance for women, Rs3,000–Rs6,000 unemployment dole for youth, free bus travel, Rs20,000 annual support for farmers and free gas cylinders for homemakers.

To make the campaign interactive and data-driven, the YSRCP has introduced QR code-based outreach. Citizens can scan the code to access detailed comparisons between the TDP’s manifesto promises and their actual delivery, or lack thereof.

One button reveals the full text of Chandrababu’s 2024 manifesto, while another provides data showing how much each household potentially lost due to unfulfilled commitments, he said.

Apart from this, the ZP Chairman said that party district committee meeting will be held on July 3 to discuss several public issues. He said that cadre will be motivated to work on behalf of public and to question the government led by N.Chandrababu Naidu.