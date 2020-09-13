YSRCP to raise special Category status in Parliament session to begin from tomorrow 

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) met in Delhi on Sunday in the wake of the monsoon parliamentary sessions to be held from Monday. The meeting was attended by the YSR Congress party's Lok Sabha leader MP Mithun Reddy. Following the meeting, he revealed the details. He asked the speaker to discuss issues like coronavirus control measures, India-China border disputes and GST funding to the states.



He also sought to discuss the issue of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh as promised by the then Central Government. Mithun Reddy made it clear that we will continue to raise the issue of special status whenever the opportunity arises and our fight on the issue of special status will continue.



He said monsoon meetings in the wake of the corona virus were going to take place under special circumstances. He further said that every promise given by the government in the AP will be fulfilled. He said there was no need to worry about current meters in the state. Mithun Reddy recalled that CM Jagan had made it clear that free electricity would continue as promised.



Meanwhile, in the wake of the Parliament session which is scheduled to begin on Monday, five Lok Sabha members have tested positive for the coronavirus while the tests report of other MPs are yet to be arrived. It has been made mandatory for all members of both the Houses to undergo a COVID-19 test before attending the Parliamentary session. The parliament officials have asked all the leaders to get testes for the virus before parliamentary sessions started.

