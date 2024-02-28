YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections

Live
The YCP tribal leaders in the Rayalaseema zone gathered at the residence of Zonal Incharge Dunga Vat Ramesh Naik to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections. During the meeting, Naik emphasized the importance of unity among tribal people to ensure the success of YCP and the re-election of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.
It was decided in the meeting that a tribal Jana Garjana Sabha will be held in Puttaparthi on March 10th to rally support for YCP among tribal communities. Naik urged the tribal leaders to work towards winning seven MLA seats and one MP candidate in the district to secure Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's victory.
Naik credited Jaganmohan Reddy for giving recognition and positions to tribals in various government bodies, highlighting the importance of representation for tribal communities. He also called for the recognition of tribals in the plains and their representation in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament.
The meeting was attended by Nallamada MP Anjaneyulu Naik, ST state spokesperson Kullayappa Naik, and other prominent tribal leaders from the district. The event aimed to mobilize tribal support for YCP and Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy ahead of the upcoming elections.