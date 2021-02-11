YSRCP tried to undermine election process, alleges Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that the ruling YSRCP has attacked and undermined the constitutional institutions in the State as it feared public resentment, if a free and fair panchayat election was held.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Lokesh recalled how the ongoing elections were eventually being held only after the intervention of the courts. The Chief Minister, his ministers and the MLAs have tried everything they could to stall the democratic process of polls. In the process, they launched unprecedented attacks on the established systems and institutions without any respect for the Constitution.

Lokesh condemned the way the ruling YSRCP leaders 'misused' the government machinery and the police to indulge in election excesses. Murders were committed, kidnappings were reported and nomination papers of the Opposition candidate were torn. The properties of the rival candidates were being torched. The ruling party used arm twisting methods to sabotage the elections.

He accused the YSRCP of using inducements and threats to cause forced unanimous elections. Even then, the contesting candidates courageously fought back and remained in the fray. The TDP would salute all those who stood up boldly against the YSRCP oppression and won in the elections. Stating that the Chief Minister had no values, Lokesh asserted that the YSRCP was an unprincipled party without any commitment to the wellbeing of the people. In the past 20 months of its rule, it became clear that the YSRCP was a fake party that had come to power by making fake promises to the people. However, in less than two years, the people have proved in these panchayat elections that 'one chance' given to Jagan in 2019 was his 'last chance'.

Lokesh said that the TDP was a disciplined party that was born out of the hearts of the people. It was totally different from the YSRCP which was born in the house of Jagan. who was prime accused in several cases of illegal assets and corruption was was, he said.