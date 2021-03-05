YSRCP triggering animosity between regions

Visakhapatnam: In the past two years, there has been no development in Andhra Pradesh except triggering animosity between regions, alleged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressed the gathering at the roadshow held in Pendurthi, he said, "All the government lands in Vizag are being encroached by the ruling party. Ever since the YSRCP came into power, the party is following 'ABCD' governance, including attacks on the people who questioned the government and charging heavy taxes."

Once a peaceful city, Naidu said, Visakhapatnam has lost all its glory. Speaking about the Special Category Status, the TDP chief said, "When 25 MPs were elected, the YSRCP had promised that AP will certainly get the SCS status which acts as a 'Sanjeevani'. But what happened now? There is neither SCS tag nor employment for the youth."

As a part of his two-day trip to Visakhapatnam, Naidu led the roadshows held at various places in the city.