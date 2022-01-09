YSRCP unleashing a reign of terror in the state: TDP

Anantapur: TDP leaders and ex-ministers Palle Raghunath Reddy and Kalava Sreenivasulu has lambasted the YSRCP government and leaders for unleashing a reign of terror involving goonda elements and terrorising TDP workers through attacks and assaults in the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the leaders took a dig at the police for illegally detaining their party leaders and indulging in house arrests. Sreenivasulu maintained that the right to protest was the fundamental right but the government is supressing opposition voice using the brute police force.

The leaders warned that the people would teach a befitting lesson if the YSRCP government did not desist from their dictatorial actions. In a separate statement, ex-MP Nimmala Kistappa said the political atrocities being committed by YSRCP government has reached an intolerable stage.

The ex-MP, who was heading to Puttaparthi to meet the TDP leaders, were stopped by the police and sent back. This, he said was a glaring example of YSRCP's political goondaism.