YSRCP urges Centre to shift High Court to Kurnool

New Delhi: YSRCP MPs led by their Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijayasai Reddy met the Union law and justice minister, Kirren Rijuju here on Wednesday to seek shifting of the High Court to Kurnool from Amaravati.

Referring to the issue, they told the minister that the move was part of the plans of AP government to relocate the judicial capital of the state to Kurnool while Visakhapatnam was to be made the executive capital keeping Amaravati as the legislative capital. The three capitals move was essentially to decentralise development and ensure equitable development of all regions, they maintained.

The delegation also requested the minister to set up a law university and a national judicial academy at Kurnool as there was only one campus in Bhopal for the latter as of now.

They urged Rijuju to consider establishing a national commission for farmers too for ensuring a steady growth of the agriculture sector and for protecting the interests of the farmers.