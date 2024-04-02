Live
YSRCP Visakahapatnam West Constituency Anand Kumar wife campaigns
In a show of strong support for YSRCP Visakahapatnam Western Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, his wife Malathi and YSRCP Western Constituency Co-Observer Pedada Ramani Mari conducted an election campaign on Tuesday. The campaign was carried out in Gadapagadapa, specifically in the 90th Ward Vinod Nagar, where Ward President Nammi Srinu and In-charge Chukka Prasad Reddy joined in the efforts.
During the campaign, Malathi was warmly welcomed by the women with garlands. She urged the residents to vote for Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, emphasizing that his victory would lead to a brighter future for the constituency. Mr. Adari Anand Kumar, in turn, highlighted the developmental work that has been carried out in the constituency over the past 18 months. He took the time to engage with the residents, listen to their concerns, and distribute leaflets explaining the reasons to re-elect Jaganmohan Reddy as Chief Minister.
The campaign saw a significant turnout, with the participation of corporators, ward presidents, in-charges, mandal party presidents, JCS conveners, secretariat conveners, party senior leaders, RPs, YSRCP workers, YSRCP family members, and members of the public. The enthusiasm and support displayed during the campaign reflect the strong backing for Mr. Adari Anand Kumar as he vies for the position of MLA in the upcoming elections.