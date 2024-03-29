YSRCP will develop Udayagiri in all fronts: Vijayasai

Seetharamapuram (Nellore district): YSRCP Nellore Parliament nominee Vijayasai Reddy has assured the people that Udayagiri constituency would be developed in all fronts after YSRCP establishes power in 2024 elections.

As part of electioneering, Vijayasai along with MLA candidate for Udayagiri constituency Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy addressed a huge gathering at Seetharamapuram mandal on Thursday.

Vijayasai said that YSRCP is keen on finding permanant solution for addressing drinking water problem by completing Somasila Reservoir pending works at the earliest. Also, the ruling party keen on developing cultivation in Seetharamapuram mandal, by filling all tanks by bringing water from Velugonda and Somasila projects for every six months, he added.

Vijayasai Reddy assured that along with Mekapati Rajagopala Reddy, he will strive for the development of Udayagiri Assembly segment and will always available to the people.

He urged people not to vote for TDP Nellore MP nominee, who betrayed YSRCP even after enjoying power as Rajya Sabha member

for six years.

Exuding confidence that his party will retain power in 2024 elections, Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy said that people are waiting to teach a lesson to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for his derogatory comments against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.