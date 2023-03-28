YSRCP will secure landslide victory in 2024 Assembly polls: Dy CM K Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohana Reddy would secure a landslide victory for the YSRCP in 2024 General Elections.

The YSRCP would sweep all Assembly and MP seats securing thumping majority, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister predicted that former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would lose his seat in Kuppam. Narayana Swamy participated at YSR Aasara meet held at Palasamudram where he presented a cheque for Rs 7.96 crore towards assistance for 899 Self-Help Groups.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving for the welfare of all sections irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion. He said that the Chief Minister has assured to develop GD Nellore consultancy as a role model.

He stated that YSRCP government has introduced number of ideal schemes for financial empowerment of women. He exuded confidence that members of all the Self-Help Groups would extend support to the YSRCP government. APSRTC Vice-Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and others spoke. Chittoor RDO Renuka, MPDO Sridevi and others were present The Deputy Chief Minister later participated at an official meet held at the MPDO office.