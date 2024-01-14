YSRCP yet to open account in Undi

Rajamahendravaram: Undi Assembly constituency is one of the seven Assembly segments under the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency in West Godavari district.

It includes Kalla, Palakoderu, Undi and Aakiveedu mandals. As part of delimitation of Assembly constituencies in 2009, minor changes were made. Palakoderu mandal was earlier part of Bhimavaram constituency. There are total of 2,19,488 voters in the constituency.

Since 1982, the constituency had become the stronghold of TDP. Kalidindi Ramachandra Raju won five consecutive elections in 1983, 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999. He served as a minister in N T Rama Rao's Cabinet and later in Chandrababu's Cabinet. He served as minister of small-scale industries and power.

After 1983, Congress won for the first time in 2004. Pathapati Sarraju was the Congress candidate. Later, in the 2009 and 2014 elections, TDP candidate Vetukuri Venkata Sivaramaraj was elected.

A total of 16 elections were held in this constituency along with one byelection in 1970. TDP has won eight times and Congress Party won six times. Independent members won twice. YSR Congress party has not yet opened its account here.

People of this constituency say that since it was represented by opposition MLA, no developmental activity had taken place in the constituency. Aqua cultivation is the main occupation here. The aqua farmers are facing several problems but the government had not addressed them. Infrastructure like roads and drainage are in very poor condition.

In TDP there are differences between ex MLA Vetukuri Sivarama Raju and sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju which, which is causing concern for TDP. Both have opened separate offices in Bhimavaram. Both of them are in the race for the ticket.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader P V L Narasimha Raju who contested in 2019 is again trying hard for the party ticket in this election.