Yuva Galam Padayatra: Lokesh meets Banana farmers, assures of support after coming to power

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra has reached the fifth day. Lokesh Padayatra started from Danamayyagaripalle of Veikota mandal on Tuesday morning. Nara Lokesh spoke to primary school students near Palamaneru Constituency Kummaramadugu and met with banana farmers.

Lokesh interacted with farmers Tippaiah, Shivraj, Naga Raju and Kushal Kumar who was briefed by the farmers that there facing hardships with the investment reaching Rs. 3 lakh and yielding only Rs. 1 lakh with a loss of Rs. 2 lakh. Banana farmers have brought to the attention of Lokesh that there is no situation for banana farmers to recover unless the cost of investment is reduced and a good rate is brought.







Responding to farmers, Lokesh said he will take their problems to the attention of the government and fight for justice and demanded government to support banana farmers. He said farmers are suffering serious loss due to lack of reasonable price and assured that TDP pay special attention to the problems of banana farmers and solve them after coming to power.

